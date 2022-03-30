Covid, Matteo Bassetti: “The obligation to wear a mask indoors has had its day”

Even if hospital admissions of Covid patients return to rise, the employment of intensive care remains, for now, below the national alert threshold of 10%, with the only exception of Calabria. In the daily war against Covid there is an increase in daily cases which, according to the latest bulletin, are approaching 100 thousand, a number last recorded on March 22 and, before that, on February 8.

If the data fluctuate day after day, Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, is instead firm and decisive: “Today we no longer need to be alarmed by the number of infections but we must keep the pressure on intensive care under control. – he says in this video -. And the data tells us that today’s disease is a very different disease than the one known in 2020, the symptoms are milder. Two years ago there were patients with impressive pneumonia in hospitals, today with Omicron 2, especially in vaccinated subjects, no longer happens. Those who are protected stay at home with a form of flu, with a cold. Those who have other problems in addition to the positive swab go to the hospital “.

According to Bassetti, it is therefore legitimate that the country is preparing to restart, “also because – he adds – Italy has over 90 percent of the protected population and thanks to vaccines, very few people are now affected by serious forms of Covid. This is why it must begin a new phase of coexistence with the virus. Those who want can decide to stay at home or not to participate in events if they do not feel safe, but it must no longer happen by law “.

And for Bassetti every obligation must be removed even for indoor masks. “Today people put on the mask not because they believe in it but because they have to. To a frail, an eighty-year-old I suggest to put it on, but to use it properly, not wearing the same Ffp2 for a month when instead it should be used for a maximum of 3 hours. So, I say no to the obligation to wear a mask indoors, it’s had its day, but use it for those who feel safer“.

On the vaccine front, no fourth dose on the horizon: “Today the only ones who have to do it are the immunosuppressed, for all the others we’ll talk about it next autumn”.

