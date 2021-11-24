Covid: maxi scam for emergency bonuses, 110 million euros seized

Maxi scam to grab the bonuses provided by the Italian government during the most acute phase of the health emergency from Covid-19 to help companies and traders in difficulty. For this reason, the financiers of the provincial command have carried out an urgent preventive seizure order issued by the Rome prosecutor’s office for over 110 million euros in tax credits.

The survey originates from a risk analysis developed by the Revenue Agency on the accrual of the “bonuses” provided for by the “Relaunch” and “Cura Italia” decrees of 2020, connected to the rental costs of properties for non-residential use and recognized in the form of tax credits equal to a percentage of the royalties actually paid (up to 60%). The crime of prosecutors is that of fraud both to third parties in good faith and to the State. These tax benefits can be directly used to offset tax debts, or transferred, even in part and more times, for the same purpose, by communicating – both the transferor and the transferee – through the “credit transfer” computer platform made available by Revenue Agency.

The investigations highlighted the alleged fictitiousness of the tax credits, which were transferred through a website to a company – based in the capital but operating throughout Italy – which proposed itself online as a legal entity capable of making customers obtain “liquidity through the immediate release of tax credits deriving from special regulations “, purchasing and paying them immediately after having carried out – as stated – documentary checks on their authenticity, and then in turn transfer them to third parties, for a fee. In the first ten months of 2021, the company in question purchased tax credits for a nominal value of over 110 million euros from a multitude of subjects who, based on preliminary findings, would be without entrepreneurial consistency or, in any case, could not benefit from the aforementioned tax breaks. Among the inconsistencies found, hypotheses emerged in which the data of entrepreneurs for whom no lease contract was registered in the period of interest was entered in the IT platform managed by the Financial Administration, or that, in the face of tax returns submitted for modest amounts, they would incur rental costs of hundreds of thousands of euros per year.

The investigations also made it possible to find that part of the tax credits, for a nominal value of 44 million euros, were sold by the company to a series of natural and legal persons, enticed by the possibility of purchasing “spendable” bonuses with a discount on their face value; for around 10 million euros, it was even “monetised” through the sale to financial intermediaries. In order to interrupt the circulation of credits, the public prosecutor issued an emergency precautionary measure, relating to the shareholdings and corporate assets of the Roman company, to the website through which it promoted its business and to the entire amount of the credits of to which the same is still the owner or that has already sold.