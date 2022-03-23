Covid, mechanical ventilation in classrooms reduces the risk of contagion by up to 80%. Search Marche Region

The use of Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (Vmc) in school classrooms, depending on the flow rate of cubic meters / hour of the machinery, reduces the risk of transmission of coronavirus between 40% and 82.5% (the latter with machines which allow 4.67-6.66 air changes every hour).

It is the result of the study conducted for the Marche Region in collaboration with the Hume Foundation, chaired by Luca Ricolfi. In 2021 the Region allocated about 9 million euros to install Vmc systems in school classrooms, to make the air healthier also in an ‘anti-Covid’ key: so far there are about 500 classrooms ‘covered’ by Vmc which, with the funds could rise to 2,250 (20% of the total in the Marche).

The study, presented in a press conference with the President of the Region Francesco Acquaroli and the councilors Francesco Baldelli (School building), Giorgia Latini (Education) and Filippo Saltamartini (Health), concerned about 300 classrooms (3% of the total) with installed Vmc machinery, compared with the other classes in which there is no Vmc, for the incidence of Covid positives. This is to estimate the effectiveness of controlled mechanical ventilation, considering the covid clusters (2 or more cases) verified.

“Made 100 the risk of contagion without controlled mechanical ventilation – explained prof. Ricolfi in video link, about the data that emerged from the study -, this drops to 60 with Vmc in low flow, to 33 with systems of 500-700 cubic meters, up to 17.5 with 700-1000 cubic meters per hour, over a fifth “. Ricolfi also made a parallel between Vmc and vaccine in terms of reducing the risk of transmission.

“The vaccine is fundamental and irreplaceable for protection from severe illness and death – has explained – however, it is less effective from the point of view of transmission: according to the ISS, the reduction in risk is little more than halved. The Vmc has a reduction factor that can be higher than five: for the risk of transmission, the Vmc has a capacity to ‘contain’ the virus at least double that of the vaccine “.

Sasso: “We had seen it right”

“To accompany the vaccination campaign with massive investments to install aeration, ventilation and sanitation systems in all Italian schools. I personally asked for it in a loud voice as soon as I took office a year ago and the Lega, where it had the opportunity, aimed at us decisively: we had seen it right. The Marche Region, at the instigation of her friend Giorgia Latini, councilor for education, has done a great job on these devices and a report presented today certifies an 80% reduction in the risk of contagion in the schools where they were installed. The Ministry of Health, despite appeals from the World Health Organization itself, has up to now limited itself to recommending keeping the windows open in the classrooms to change the air ”.

The Undersecretary for Education Rossano Sasso writes it in a post on Facebook.

“Aeration and mechanical ventilation cannot yet remain outside the ministerial guidelines and must inevitably be provided for in the projects of schools that will be built or renovated with funds from the NRP. Let’s change pace for the sake of school Italian”he adds.