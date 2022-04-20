Covid: medical associations ask for a debate on the role of the Order

On 11 April the assembly of the Turin Medical Association was held for the approval of the annual balance sheet: the latter, however, was surprisingly rejected thanks to the opposition of 126 doctors, who voted against. A real strategic move that certainly was not an end in itself, having actually served to externalize what it is a widespread discomfort within the medical profession. In fact, both vaccinated and unvaccinated doctors took sides against the approval of the financial statements, and therefore both in activity and suspended, who believe we should give life to a discussion on the role of the doctor and the Order of Doctors in patient care, which “over the years and especially with the pandemic has been strongly modified and influenced by government policies”. This is underlined by a document, drawn up by Dr. Rossana Becarelli and by Professor Ciro Isidoro, on behalf of the Turin doctors who rejected the budget and representing the associations of medical professionals and citizens including Let’s count on it!, Italian Society of Medicineand Eunomis. In fact, within the same it is specified that the 126 doctors of Turin are not alone, but “they move in a coordinated and organized way within various associations of medical professionals which also include other health professionals”, including those mentioned above.

“The doctors of Turin are not No Vax: they are serious and responsible professionals who they defend the ethics of their role, the independence of the profession and the fundamental principle of self-determination“, Then reads the document, in which it is emphasized that” these doctors, on the front line in 2020, very often even cured of the infection, can no longer work if they do not undergo the vaccine “. However, it is – the authors of the text specify – a vaccine that “has many unknowns and forces us to reflect on the real benefit / risk ratio of a mass vaccination campaign” as well as “an accurate personalized evaluation of the effective usefulness of vaccination case by case”. It is therefore evident that in order to carry out the fundamental task of the medical profession – namely that of treating patients in science and conscience – the latter must absolutely be autonomous and independent, and therefore necessarily “free from conflicts of interest as much as from coercion and blackmail “. This is the conviction of the “Doctors for Humanistic Medicine”, so called precisely because they have the aim of recovering the humanistic dimension of medicine. To do this, however, there is a need to move the Order, which should open a “frank and in-depth debate” on various issues.

In particular, the discussion should first of all concern the “autonomous and independent role” that the Order should “reaffirm in contrast with the subordinate position to politics suffered during the recent pandemic to the detriment and mortification of the work position and professional role of its members “. Furthermore, it should concern the “effects and consequences of the health policy conducted in Italy for the containment of the pandemic”, “early home therapies”, “the efficacy and safety of vaccines on the market”, “all scientific evidence relating to these points “,” correct and truly transparent information to be provided to the population to protect their health “and” training for members based on what emerged from the previous points “. In the end, the Order should fully assume its function of representing the entire medical category and intervene in every institutional setting to discuss “the advisability of the suspension of doctors in a moment of particular health emergency and of the worsening reduction of staff” and “of the financial investments necessary to guarantee an efficient service to the patient”. These are, therefore, the claims of the Doctors for Humanistic Medicine, who believe that in this way the common intent would be pursued: “to re-establish a humanistic medicine for the health of individuals and the community”.

[di Raffaele De Luca]