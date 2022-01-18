Covid, medical unions: “Changing the data increases the risk. So the Regions want to mask managerial and organizational deficits”

Archive the zone system a colors based on hospitalizations and modify the daily bulletin to highlight symptomatic and unvaccinated: the attempt by the Regions to “change the rules” on the pandemic is nothing more than a way “to mask deficits management and organizational“. The Federation of medical unions writes it in a note Cimo-Fesmed, according to which “modifying epidemiological data means increase the Covid risk“.

For days, the governors have been pressing the government to review some rules: to loosen the quarantines again, but also to abandon the color system and change criteria with which the data concerning the coronavirus. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, announced a table with the Regions to analyze all requests and evaluate any changes to be made. But he also called for caution in the face of an epidemiological situation that still forces us to “keep our feet on the ground”.

In this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, “the specter for all regions is the Orange colour or red“, Underlines Cimo-Fesmed. For this reason, he continues, “an attempt is underway, immediately denied by the Ministry of Health, to change the rules to mask the managerial and organizational deficits of companies, at the cost of modify also some parameters that are useful for the epidemiological assessments and risk “.

For the Federation, “two years of a pandemic still seem not to be enough to make people understand the importance to start a profound reinterpretation ofdifferentiated autonomy in health, which needs clear guidelines e uniforms throughout the national territory “. “This is why – reads the note – it is necessary to re-discuss the differentiated regionalism and here is the reason why we need to recover the centrality of the Ministry of Health for the protection of Italian citizens. Meanwhile, still two years after the start of the pandemic, thousands of surgical interventions and secondary prevention begins to become a utopia. Companies are unable to insure equity in care also due to some regional provisions which, once again, ignore the health needs of patients not affected by Covid“.

As the Cimo-Fesmed Federation, the note concludes, “we are no longer willing to see these inefficiencies, starting with the irresponsible use of medical specialists of another branch in the Covid departments, only to justify the presence of acolumn‘to guard the beds. We expect strong stance associations that protect the sick, as we expect a ‘change of course’ in national policy on the subject of Right to health“.