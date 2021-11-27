Covid, Merck antiviral pill 30% effective. Down from 50% of preliminary data

In the provisional analysis of the clinical study phase 3 study Move-Out the antiviral pill molnupiravir allows one reduction of the risk related to hospitalization or death for Covid del 30%. An effectiveness that results lower compared to that reported previously in the interim analysis of the same trial, in which a risk halving (48% reduction). In a population consisting of 1,433 people (trial participants), the drug has reduced risk of hospitalization or death from 9.7% calculated in the placebo group (68/699) at 6.8% (48/709) of the molnupiravir group, for one absolute risk reduction of 3.0% and a relative risk reduction of 30%. I am 9 deaths which were reported in the placebo group, one instead in the molnupiravir group.

Based on the study design, the final efficacy assessment was considered complete at the planned interim review, when the statistical criterion for success was met and study enrollment was stopped on the recommendation of the External Monitoring Committee. data and after having agreed with the US Fda (Food and Drug Administration). Data from the interim analysis showed a reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from 14.1% (53/377) in the placebo group to 7.3% (28/385) in the molnupiravir group, for an absolute risk reduction of 6.8% and a relative risk reduction of 48%.

“The interim analysis and additional analyzes support the efficacy and favorable overall benefit-risk assessment of molnupiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults at high risk of disease progression,” it reads. in a note. These additional analyzes have been shared with the FDA and will be presented to the US agency’s specialized committee on November 30. Merck And Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, it reads, “have conducted a rigorous development program for molnupiravir and believe it has the potential to address a significant unmet medical need for an oral medicine for adults with Covid at risk of progression to severe disease and hospitalization. We look forward to working with the FDA and other “regulatory agencies” that “review our applications”. L’European Medicines Agency Ema began evaluating a marketing authorization application for Merck’s oral antiviral medicine in recent days. The oral antiviral drug candidate against Covid-19 from Pfizer (Paxlovid) is also currently being examined by the EMA, which, as communicated by the company on the basis of the intermediate analysis of the phase 2/3 EPIC-HR study, “Has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%.”