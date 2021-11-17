Covid, Merkel: “Frightening number of deaths in Germany”. New record of infections in the last 24 hours, nearly 53 thousand cases

TRENTO. “There pandemic has not gone away and the current situation is dramatic and frightening death toll. The fourth wave is there hitting with all his force. It is not too late to do it administer a first dose from vaccine“. Comment on the new record of infections reached in Germany, where they have been in the last twenty-four hours 52,826 the cases, the chancellor Angela Merkel, again spurring the population to get vaccinated.

Only the 67.7% of Germans in fact it has completed the vaccination cycle and yesterday, beyond to the highest numbers from contagions, They were 294 the deaths caused by the virus communicated from Robert Koch Institut. A sad given for the Germany which for weeks has not seen a lowering of the epidemiological curve.

Increase again the incidence weekly (Here Article) coming to 319.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, with an increase of About 50% compared to the past seven days. According to Der Spiegel. Saxony, Thuringia And Bavaria are the Bundesländer with i higher numbers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infections in the country has risen to 5,129,950, while that of the dead goes over 98 thousand. Active cases currently are 490.800 which means, as he had explained to the Dolomites the professor Roberto Battiston, that even a very slight rise in the Rt index is reflected in a big increase of the contagions (Here Article). Yesterday (November 16) arrived a 1625 the number of hospitalizations, 292 more respect to the previous day. Always today they have increased to 3,376 patients in intensive care.

The data reported by Der Spiegel confirm that i not vaccinated I am at greater risk from to contract the virus and of need from recovery. Until yesterday (November 16) it is reported that the 70% of the German population received at least a vaccine dose (58.4 million), while only the About 67% complete vaccination (56.3 million).

Serious situation also in Austria where, to try to curb the rush of the virus, the government has imposed a series of measures restrictive for who is not vaccinated (Here Article). The new cases registered yesterday reach quota 15.609, for a total of 144.948 currently positive. The daily incidence each 100 thousand inhabitants yesterday she arrived at 971.5.

As for the vaccinations they are 12.422.280 the doses administered ai Austrians, of which 841.065 they have received there third. I am 6,151,739 the people they received at least one dose (68.87% of the total population and 77.86% of the vaccinable population).