Covid: Mexico, López Obrador healed for the second time – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MEXICO CITY, 17 JAN – After six days without public activities for having contracted covid-19 for the second time, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resumed official activities today. starting with his traditional daily press conference.



“I came out of the infection – he told reporters with a smile – and everything went well, thanks to the isolation and a mild therapy”, based on paracetamol and an ointment for the symptomatic relief of cough and nasal congestion.



“I thank the people who were aware of my state of health and sent me messages”, he said, addressing the Mexican people and “also to the foreign heads of state who expressed their closeness to me for the difficult moment I was going through”.



After noting that “omicron is a less lethal but much more contagious variant than the previous ones”, the Mexican head of state took the opportunity to emphasize that “we must still take care of ourselves, avoid contagion (…) through the vaccine that helps a lot, and that with the booster dose puts us practically safe from serious dangers “.



