Covid: Mexico, record of over 30 thousand infections in one day – World

The Mexico recorded over 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day, a record since the start of the pandemic that has led some Mexican states to close schools again. In the last 24 hours, 30,671 new cases have been registered in the country, for a total of 4,113,789. The previous daily record of 28,023 cases was as of August 18, 2021, according to the Ministry of Health. Deaths, on the other hand, remained stable at 202 in one day. The barrier of 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 was overcome on Friday in Mexico, the fifth most affected country in the world by the coronavirus, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia. Experts underline that the infections from Covid-19 in Mexico would be much higher than the data reported by the authorities, due to the few tests carried out.

The Peru recorded over 16,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day, a record since the beginning of the pandemic for the South American country of 33 million inhabitants. The figure of 16,135 new infections, published by the Ministry of Health, brings the total number of cases in 22 months to 2,358,685. There have been 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 203,019 since March 2020. The previous record of daily infections was 13,326 cases and was recorded on April 15. The government extended the current state of emergency for 21 months until January 31 due to the pandemic. Peru has the highest death rate from Covid-19 in the world, with 6,122 deaths per million population.