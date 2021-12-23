Covid: Milan Medical Order, unmanageable buffer situation – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, DEC 23 – “We are very worried about the situation of the buffers and the malfunctioning of the computer systems”. This was stated by Roberto Carlo Rossi, president of the Order of Physicians and Dentists of Milan, denouncing “an unmanageable situation, which can be seen from the long lines in front of the pharmacies”. “This malfunction not only creates great difficulties for doctors, of time and resources, but also makes them ‘guilty’ in front of patients, further increasing the doctor-patient dispute, already made incandescent by some reckless statements by the Councilor for Welfare, “Rossi added.



In a note, published at the end of a meeting that took place in the Lombardy Region, after the complaints of numerous general practitioners for the malfunction of the Ats Milano portal for booking tampons, Rossi explained that the Region has partially resolved the situation, authorizing the request for the swab with a simple recipe book or a simple e-mail from the doctor to the patient. “The risk remains that the structures will not accept this modality and above all outside the buffer points, in the cold, queues are forming that last many hours”, he adds.



"The problem – continues Rossi – is that the Lombard computer network is leaking everywhere. Precisely for this reason it is necessary to invest in information technology. I myself, who practice every day as a general practitioner, lose hours every week and hours praying that the system does not throw a tantrum. Finally, the network that performs molecular swabs must be strengthened immediately: with such a rapid increase in infections, we must immediately run for cover ", concludes the president of the Order of Physicians and Surgeons of Milan.


