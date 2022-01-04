Covid, Minister of Health France: “We are not far from 300 thousand cases a day”. Usa, new record: exceeded 1 million infections in 24 hours

“There France it’s not far from 300 thousand cases of coronavirus per day”. The unprecedented forecast in Europe since the start of the pandemic comes from the mouth of the Minister of Health of Paris, Olivier Véran, who made the data public during his speech in Parliament. All while the Assembly will resume this afternoon, after the stop tonight, the discussion on the bill that provides for the introduction of a super green pass similar to the Italian one. While the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, announced that the children of health workers will be able to continue to go to class even if theirs has been closed due to infections from Covid-19: “We have planned to welcome children everywhere in France. children of health care workers – he said to the microphones of France Inter – so that parents can continue to work, ”he explained.

Even the United States they were overwhelmed by the new one Omicron variant and in the last few hours they have recorded the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 1 million cases sign in. An unprecedented increase, especially in some states such as Florida, also due to gatherings during the holidays. In four days, the pandemic numbers in all States have doubled. On the other hand, they are 4 times more if compared to the data of just a week ago. In Florida, one of the least restrictive US states, the cases are grown by 948% in two weeks. Contagion that, lets know the Johns Hopkins University, could even be underestimated, given that so many Americans now rely on DIY Covid tests which have a much wider margin of error than molecular ones.

In Germany Covid cases continue to rise again. In the last 24 hours, they signed up 30,561 new infections And 356 dead. The data of the Robert Koch Institut report aweekly incidence growing for the sixth consecutive daily bulletin and which today stands at 239.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. However, numbers are much lower than the incidence of 432.2 a month ago. While in Spain the weekly incidence is now skyrocketing: 1,348 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a sharp increase compared to the figure of Monday evening, stopping at 1,086 cases. However, the situation in hospitals appears to be under control, thanks to the high number of vaccinated people. The beds occupied by Covid patients are 10%, with 21% of the places of intensive care. “Only a few infected people need intensive care,” the minister said Felix Bolanos. In December, to stop the new wave of infections, the authorities again imposed the use of outdoor masks. The vaccination rate with two doses among those over 12 has meanwhile exceeded 90%, while about a third of children between 5 and 12 years have received the first dose. Record of new cases, however, in Australia, where more than 47 thousand infections were counted on the last day.

From Israel, the coordinator of the fight against Covid, Professor Saman Zarka, he made it known that the country does not aim for “herd immunity. We do not want everyone to be infected, God forbid. Here is a new virus, which we do not know sufficiently. We don’t know what its future consequences might be. Therefore it is appropriate that we all go and get vaccinated, that we keep masks and protect ourselves “.