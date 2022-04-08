Covid, Ministry of Health: fourth dose for over 80, RSA and frail guests between 60-79 years

Chronicle

Covid vaccine, fourth dose. Who will have to do it? What effect does it have? The point

Ema and Ecdc warn: yes to the new injection for the over 80s, not for everyone. Better to wait for new data and results from ongoing research before extending it to the general population. Pregliasco: ‘Possible that it will become an influenza vaccine: once a year, in the fall, and on a voluntary basis’. What do we know

It’s too early to consider using one fourth dose from Covid-19 vaccine for everyone. Better, for now, that it is administered to people ages 80 and up. This is the opinion of the coronavirus pandemic task force composed of the European Medicines Agency (Ema) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc)

Ema and Ecdc agree: at the moment there is no clear evidence to indicate how, in adults with compromised immune systems, the vaccine protection provided by three doses is decreasing. For this, the immediate use of a fourth administration for the whole population is still to be evaluated carefully