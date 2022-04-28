Covid, Moderna has applied for vaccine authorization for children under six

The society Modern asks the Food and Drug Administration the authorization for the use of its Covid vaccine in children under six. The request came after a study showed that the vaccine safely induces an immune response in babies. The anti Covid compound for the youngest segment of the population – from 6 months to 5 years – was long overdue. The experiments on young and very young people had started just over a year ago. The company announced last January that data regarding possible Sars-Cov-2 vaccinations for children between the ages of 2-5 would be ready in the spring. Last February, however, theEma (the European Medicines Agency) had recommended extending the use of Moderna’s Spikevax Covid vaccine to children between the ages of 6 and 11.

The application to the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) was filed today and the company announces that “similar requests are also coming for international regulatory authorities“. The application for authorization filed in the US concerns a two-dose regimen of the 25 microgram mRna vaccine. The request was presented for children from 6 months to less than 2 years and from 2 years to less than 6. “We believe – he said Stéphane Bancelthe CEO of Moderna – that’s the vaccine mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against Sars-CoV-2“, And this“ will be particularly appreciated by parents and health workers ”. Moderna reported in March positive interim results from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study, in which a “robust neutralizing antibody response“In the age group 6 months to less than 6 years after a two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273, along with a favorable safety profile,” reads a statement released by the US company.

The antibody titers in the age subgroups 6 months to 23 months and 2 years to 5 have “Fulfilled the statistical criteria of similarity with adults in the COVE study“, For which the primary objective was achieved. The results included a preliminary efficacy analysis on cases collected mainly during the wave of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 (among these also cases detected by home tests for Covid). By limiting the analysis to laboratory confirmed positive cases with molecular testing only, “the efficacy of the vaccine remained significant at 51% for infants under 2 and at 37% from 2 to 5 years. These efficacy estimates are similar to the efficacy estimates of the Omicron vaccine in adults, ”highlights Moderna. The submission of the emergency authorization application will be completed next week. Moderna is also studying booster doses for all pediatric cohorts. The KidCOVE study is conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid, part of the National Institutes of Health-Nih) and with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (Barda).