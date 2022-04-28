Covid, Moderna to the Fda: authorize vaccine for children under 5 years old







Moderna has submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize the use of its Covid-19 vaccine on children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. Moderna said last month that its infant vaccine, which consists of two doses of 25 micrograms, generated a strong immune response in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. The efficacy was 43.7% for children aged 6 months to 2 years and 37.5% in children aged 2 to 6 years, according to clinical trial data.

“We are proud to share the news that we have initiated the authorization request for our Covid vaccine for young children,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect children against the Sars-Cov-2 virus. It is an important vaccine in the continuing fight against Covid-19, which will be particularly appreciated by parents and healthcare professionals. The results of our study showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in the group of children aged 6 months to less than 6 years after two-dose administration of mRNA-1273, as well as a favorable safety profile, “he stressed. in the note the American company. On the basis of the data obtained, it continues, the experts were able to draw estimates related to the efficacy of the vaccine that were “similar to those of the vaccine in adults against the Omicron variant after two doses of mRNA-1273”.

If regulators agree, one of the last remaining population groups still ineligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the United States (children under 5) could start getting vaccinated by the summer. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to convene a meeting of the external vaccine consultants committee within a few weeks to consider the company’s request. Modern stock is currently down 1.3% to $ 140.12 per share. (All rights reserved)



