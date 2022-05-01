Covid: More lockdowns in Beijing and lockdown protests in Shanghai | News from Mexico

CHINA.- Businesses and residential complexes close due to Covid outbreaks in Beijing, while health authorities intensified contact tracing to contain the pandemic.

While in the shanghai financial centerFenced people have been protesting the closure and difficulties getting supplies by banging on pots and pans at night, according to a Reuters witness and residents.

A video shared on social mediathe authenticity of which could not be immediately verified, quoted by Reuters, showed a woman warning people through a megaphone not to do so, saying such gestures were being encouraged by “outsiders”.

In beijingauthorities were in a race against time to detect cases of covid and isolate those around them.

Quarantine Covid patients in China

the polish resident Joanna Szklarska, 51, she was sent to a quarantine hotel as a close contact, but refused to share the room, which had only one bed, with her neighbor.

They sent her back home, where the authorities installed an alarmat the front door. They then called her back to the hotel, where she now has her own room.

Nothing makes sense here,” the English-speaking consultant said over the phone.

It is estimated that 46 cities are currently fully or partially locked down, what affects 343 million people.

Restrictions on 80% of China’s economic production

Societe Generale estimates that provinces experiencing significant mobility restrictions account for 80% of the economic output of China.

The new cases of covid in beijing still dozens, officials said Friday, a far cry from the numbers of Shanghai.