Covid, more than 1,100 deaths a day in Russia. And it is a record of infections

New record of Covid cases in Russia. The new daily infections recorded in the bulletin released by the national center for the fight against the virus are in fact 40,993.

On the other hand, the number of victims in the 24-hour period fell slightly, which in any case amounted to a worrying quota, namely 1,158.

In the previous bulletin, 40,251 daily cases of coronavirus and 1,160 victims were recorded. Victims that since the beginning of the pandemic have almost reached a total of 238 thousand.

Russia is currently one of the countries struggling with a resurgence of the epidemic, like Bulgaria and Romania. According to experts, recrudescence is also due to the slowness with which the vaccination campaign is continuing, which has reached a population coverage of less than 40%.

According to the latest update in Russia, only about one third of the 150 million inhabitants have completed the vaccination cycle.

