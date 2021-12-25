Covid, more than 2 thousand flights canceled in the world today – Foreign

London, December 24, 2021 – The Covid continues its run in the world, fueled by the thrust of the new Omicron variant. Among the many repercussions of the high number of contagions there is a risk of paralysis for those traveling by plane. More than two thousand flights They were deleted all over the globe this Christmas Eve. This was reported on Guardian, citing the data provided by the FlightAware website. This is due to the many absences of airline personnel, decimated by the infection.

United Airlines And Delta Air Lines they announced they had to cancel dozens of flights to the United States today, 24 December, due to the lack of pilots and stewardesses: 120 flights by United skipped, 90 by Delta.

United Kingdom: 122 thousand new positives

Coming to the bulletins: in Europe new records of contagions. While theItaly yesterday it exceeded 44 thousand new cases in 24, the United Kingdom today it reaches altitude 122 thousand (122.186). This is the highest figure since the start of the pandemic recorded for the third consecutive day. I am instead 137 people deceased for complications in the past 24 hours. In Britain last week 1.7 million people turned out positive to the COVID-19 in the UK, practically one every 35. The frequency of contagion is particularly high a London, where the newly infected have been one in 20.

France towards super green pass

Never so many infections even in France that it has registered in the last 24 hours 94,124 new positives (already beaten yesterday’s record of 92 thousand). The growth of the epidemic curve in recent days has prompted the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron to convene for next Monday, December 27, the Health Defense Council, which will be followed by an extraordinary Council of Ministers. The government will examine the bill to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass on the model of the super green pass Italian.

Today the high health authority (Has) recommended reduce to three months the interval between the primary vaccination course and the booster. Additionally, in her latest opinion, Has recommends giving the third dose to adolescents ages 12 to 17 who suffer from immunodeficiency or comorbidities.