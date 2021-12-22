Covid, Moya, Jabeur, Bencic positive in Abu Dhabi

Even Nadal’s coach was infected as the protagonists of women’s matches in the Emirates: “Fever, headache, but nine you hospital for now. During the holidays, protect yourself!”

After the positivity of Rafa Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya upon returning from the Abu Dhabi exhibition, Belinda Bencin and Ons Jabeur also announced that they were infected with the coronavirus. Also considering Emma Raducanu, who had not been able to take the field because she was positive, five out of eight protagonists of the Mubadala Championship have come into contact with the virus. And the Australian Open is less than a month away, which makes everything very complicated. Especially for the Tunisian who spoke of severe symptoms.

Moya warns – The former number 1 in the world and now the Majorcan’s coach, announcing his positivity also warned his followers: “Hello everyone. I wanted to tell you that I too tested positive at Covid. Sunday, landed in Mallorca and with some symptoms, I was negative on the antigen test. A few hours later, when the positivity of a team member was confirmed, I went for a PCR test which proved positive. I am vaccinated with two doses but I still had fever, severe sore of head and body, as well as severe chills, but luckily I did not end up in the hospital. I hope the worst is over. Be careful during these holidays, do not rely only on negative antigen test or on the lightness of symptoms. I keep you informed “.

Suffering Jabeur – The Tunisian explained via social media what her conditions are: “Despite being regularly vaccinated – she said – the symptoms are very strong. I am in Tunisia, at home, where I am being treated and I hope to overcome this virus very soon”. Belinda Bencic, her rival in the Emirates, also suffered the same fate: “Unfortunately, despite being immunized – the Swiss said -, I am in self-isolation and I am trying to do everything to overcome the situation. The symptoms are quite strong,” I have a fever, aches and chills everywhere. Too bad, because I was in the final phase of my preparation for Australia, but I expect to be there as soon as the symptoms have passed and I will test negative “.

