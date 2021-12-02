Covid, Musumeci squeeze ahead of Christmas: here is the new ordinance

In Sicily, the obligation to wear an outdoor mask from 12 years upwards, further restrictions for flights arriving from South Africa but also Egypt, Botswana, Hong Kong, Turkey and Israel and molecular swabs and not shorter ones – for migrants after the eventual forty. This is the provision of an ordinance of five articles, signed a few minutes ago by the President of the Region, Nello Musumeci.

New anti Covid prevention measures arriving in Sicily to counter the spread of the virus, also in the variant commonly known as “Omicron”, in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays. To provide for them is the new ordinance signed by the President of the Region, Nello Musumeci, and adopted following the report of the Department of Health. The measures will come into force from tomorrow, December 2nd, and will be valid until December 31st.

These are the main innovations introduced:

Obligation to swab in Sicilian ports and airports for passengers from 15 foreign countries

The new ordinance extends the buffer obligation in Sicilian ports and airports to passengers arriving from the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, the State of Israel, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey. Currently, the check is already provided for those who come from, or have stayed or transited in the 14 days prior to departure, from Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, the Netherlands. Passengers arriving from countries for which there is no mandatory swab can still request to be subjected to the test directly at the airport and free of charge.

Subjects who arrived in Sicily in the ten days prior to the entry into force of the ordinance must contact the Department of Prevention of the territorially competent Asp and their general practitioner to be subjected to a molecular swab.

Obligation of the mask even outdoors

For citizens over the age of 12, the obligation to wear a mask is introduced in all public places and open to the public. The authorities responsible for maintaining public order will ensure compliance with the law, including through the application of the sanctions provided for by law.

Activity monitoring of regional laboratories to increase sequencing of virus variants

The ordinance aims to ensure adequate epidemiological surveillance in all the provinces of the island. To do this, the Department for Strategic Planning and the Department for Health Activities and Epidemiological Observatory (Dasoe) of the Department of Health will carry out a survey of the Sicilian laboratories capable of sequencing the variants of the virus and will coordinate their activity, with the ‘goal of progressively increasing the number of swabs sequenced in Sicily.

New provisions for migrants

Migrants who reach the Sicilian territory, at the end of the quarantine period will be subjected to the obligation of the molecular swab