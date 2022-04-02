Covid, myocarditis risk after infection much higher than vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna

Covid, who has been infected runs a greater risk of developing myocarditis and other cardiac inflammations than those who have been vaccinated. This is the result of a large study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC found that the risks of myocarditis, pericarditis and multisystem inflammatory syndrome were greater after Covid infection in men and women aged 5 years and older.

What is myocarditis

There myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, pericarditis an inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. Multisystem inflammation is a condition associated with Covid infection that affects multiple organ systems. Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines have been associated with an elevated risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after the second dose, particularly among boys aged 12-17. However, even in this group, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis was higher after Covid infection than after vaccination, according to the CDC.

Infections among boys

Among adolescents, the rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after infection was at least 50 cases per 100,000 people, compared with at least 22 cases per 100,000 after the second vaccine dose. The overall risk of heart disease after Covid infection was up to 5.6 times higher than with the second dose of the vaccine. The risk was up to 69 times higher after infection than with the first dose.

The CDC examined the electronic health records of more than 15 million people 5 years of age and older in 40 health systems from January 2021 to January 2022. Scientists studied the risk of developing heart inflammation after Covid infection. compared to first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. The study excluded booster doses from the comparison.

The overall risk

The second dose of Moderna appears to be associated with a higher risk of myocarditis than Pfizer’s, according to data presented to the CDC’s vaccine expert committee in February. Public health authorities in Ontario, Canada found that the rate of myocarditis was 5 times higher for males between the ages of 18 and 24 after a second dose of Moderna compared to Pfizer. However, the vast majority of people who developed myocarditis after vaccination made a full recovery, and most of them reported no effects on quality of life, according to a CDC survey of health workers presented at the February meeting.

