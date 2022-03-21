Covid, mystery about the Russians: “Let’s enter public buildings”. And Conte defends himself in this way

A mystery hovers over the mission that is there Russia sent “with love” to Italy in March 2020. Another era. The then premier Giuseppe Conte And Vladimir Putin they heard on the phone and agreed on humanitarian aid. Luigi Di Maio went to Pratica di Mare to welcome the convoys loaded with materials, soldiers and medical supplies. And Lorenzo Guerini signed an agreement with the Russian minister Serghei Shoigu, today considered one of the fiercest supporters of the “special operation” in Kiev. Other times, we said. The conflict in Ukraine demonstrates this, of course. But also Alexei Vladimorovic’s attack on the Italian Defense Minister, complete with the threat of “irreversible consequences” in the event of new sanctions. Something on the axis between Moscow and Rome broke. It’s clear. But why revive today that mission that supported the Bergamo hospitals and made it possible to disinfect dozens of Rsa?

How the operation was born

To understand this, let’s go back to March 2020. In those days Italy is in the eye of the storm due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. European countries cut bridges, Germany blocks exports of medical devices, the United States is not wasting its time in support. This is how Conte and Putin feel on the phone. “In response to the appeal of the Italian side-he told the Journal Russian Ambassador Sergey Razov – President Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation to immediately provide all the necessary help to the government and the Italian people. Two days after the phone call between the two leaders, nine heavy aircraft of the Russian military transport aviation arrived in Italy. “104 people were also on board, including soldiers, 28 doctors, 4 nurses and two researchers. he operation are dealt with by Guerini and his counterpart Shoigu (“Italy is not alone in this challenge”, our Minister of Defense said enthusiastically.) And it is on these details that the mysteries have been gathering for some months.

Why that mission?

Many have wondered, in fact, what prompted Moscow to send such a large contingent to Italy. Soft power? Perhaps. Propaganda? Likely. Already then a source al Journal he revealed that everything would serve the Russians “also to study the virus and prepare for a possible emergency at home”. In fact, from those 20 days of operations a report emerged, signed by two epidemiologists (Natalia Y. PshenichnayaDeputy Director of the Central Institute of Epidemiological Research, e Aleksandr V. Semenov, of the Pasteur Institute of St. Petersburg), far from favorable to the yellow-red management of the epidemic. Second The printon the other hand, a possible intelligence operation was concealed under the humanitarian guise given that “many of the soldiers who arrived were framed in the Crane, the military intelligence services of Moscow“. To rekindle the controversy, also the fact that the New Yorkera few months later, he revealed that the first coronavirus DNA used by the Russians to make the vaccine Sputnik he would have been isolated by a Russian citizen who fell ill in Italy on 15 March. Question: has Russia by chance exploited Covid to steal who knows what secret and insinuate itself into a NATO country with its soldiers?

The meeting never revealed

According to He would run there was even a “confidential meeting” between the Russians and the Italians on 24 March. General Sergej Kikot, deputy commander of the chemical, radiological and biological defense departments of the Russian army, met at the guesthouse of the Ministry of Defense; General Luciano Portolano, commander of the Coi; Agostino Miozzo, former head of the CTS; and Fabio Ciciliano. On the occasion, Kikot allegedly proposed to “sanitize the entire Italian territory by entering public offices and all the locations at risk”. The Russian general would have spoken of a “political agreement of the highest level”, or the Conte-Putin phone call, in order to legitimize his work. However, the Italian counterpart refused to give the Russians “carte blanche” and in the end it was decided to send the convoys to Bergamo. Good choice. “Thirty doctors worked at the hospital in Fiera and were decisive for the functioning of that hospital”, assures the mayor Giorgio Gori. But the Courier service (and not only) he smells of burning: “What the Russians managed to achieve afterwards still remains a mystery”.

The Copasir report

In fact, according to the Copasir, there would be nothing more. In the report of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, published on February 9 this year, reference is made to the news revealed by the Press on a possible involvement of Russian intelligence apparatuses in Italy. “This story – we read – was the subject of a request for information to the DIS and requests for clarification during the hearings of the Minister of Defense and the directors of AISE and AISI. From what has been learned, the Russian mission has it would be carried out exclusively in medical dress with the task of sanitizing hospitals and nursing homes (RSA) and the convoy was always escorted by Italian military vehicles “. Analysis also confirmed by Franco Gabrielli, undersecretary with responsibility for the services, according to whom “there are absolutely no secrets”. Conte also follows the same line: “In the light of the facts, there is no element to think that their activity and assistance has gone beyond the health boundaries – he says – Our soldiers have always supported them on the mission. And later the findings I have received on that operation were of appreciation for their contribution. Wanting to reread in an instrumental way at all costs and without concrete element what happened two years ago in the light of the current conflict seems to me misleading “.