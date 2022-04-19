Covid, nearly two thousand cases in Sicily: ten deaths, hospitalizations increase

In Sicily there are 1,961 new Covid infections and 10 deaths which bring the total cases to 1,058,718 and the victims to 10,377. The current positives are 133,785, +1,599; the healed 914.556, +469.

The largest number of new cases in the province of Palermo, 603; followed by those of Messina, 465; and Catania, 313. 934 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, 52 in intensive care, five more than yesterday. The swabs carried out are 10,944. 17.9% positivity rate.

There are 27,214 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 18,389 yesterday and, above all, 83,643 last Tuesday. The swabs processed are 174,098 (yesterday 105,739) for which the positivity rate drops from 17.4% to 15.6% (-1.8%).

The deaths are 127 (yesterday 79): the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic becomes 161,893. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Intensive care units increased by 11 units (yesterday +8) and are 422 in all with 38 admissions per day; admissions increased by 274 (yesterday +182) for a total of 10,214.

The region with the highest number of cases is Piedmont with 3,579 infections followed by Campania (+3.250), Lazio (+2.740), Lombardy (+2.329) and Puglia (+2.232). The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 15,758,002. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 35,763 (yesterday 27,704) for a total of 14,387,830. The currently positive are 8,564 less (yesterday -9,195), 1,208,279 in all. Of these 1,197,643 are in home isolation.

© All rights reserved