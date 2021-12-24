Covid: new cases are running, the incidence increases. Intensive care employment rises – Health

L’weekly incidence nationwide continues to increase: 351 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 17-23) against 241 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 10-16).

In the period 30 November-13 December 2021, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.13 (range 1.11 – 1.15), stable compared to the previous week but above the epidemic threshold. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is stable, but still above the threshold, Rt 1.11 (1.07-1.14) at 23/12 against Rt 1.09 (1.06-1.14) to 7/12. Thus the weekly monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

The employment rate in intensive care is 10.7% against 9.6% on 16 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 13.9% against 12.1% in the last survey. This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

There is a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with transmission chains (62,669 versus 42,675 the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is decreasing (27% versus 31% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (45% versus 43%), while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is also increasing (28% versus 26%). This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring of the control room, the data of which are communicated by the Higher Institute of Health.

