Covid, new death in Trentino: it is a woman over a hundred years old. There are 350 new infections in the provincial territory

TRENTO. And of a death And 350 new contagions the balance of the report today, Sunday April 24with regard to the epidemiological trend in Province from Trento. There victim reported by authority sanitary it’s a unvaccinated woman over a hundred years old who suffered from others pathologies.

Stay stable there situation within the hospitalswhere they are hospitalized 66 Covid patients (yesterday they registered 5 new inputs And as many resignation). Stable a 3 also patients in resuscitation. The total of healed from beginning of the pandemic grows by 394 drive arriving at 153,520.

THE quick swabs yesterday they were 2,596of which 340 positives. To these are added 10 positivity found by molecular tests (187 in all the tests carried out), which also confirmed 7 positivity intercepted in the past days come on rapid tests.

Breakdown by age group: 2 of 0-2 years, 4 of 3-5 years, 9 of 6-10 years, 12 of 11-13 years, 16 of 14-18 years, 71 of 19-39 years, 116 of 40-59 years, 45 aged 60-69, 45 aged 70-79 and 30 aged 80 or more. Right now no class applies there Suspension from the activities in presence.

Vaccination campaign: the total of doses from vaccine until now administered is equal to 1,213,409figure which includes 427.794 second doses And 335,313 third doses