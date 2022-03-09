Covid, new drugs on the way by mid-year: the point in Nature

Given the numerous experimental studies carried out in recent months, at a global level, it is possible that within the first half of the year new anti-Covid drugs will be available, also intended for the treatment of less serious infections. To take stock of the situation, in an in-depth study published in the journal “Nature”, Lawrence Tabak, interim director of the National Institutes of Health in the USA

The numerous studies carried out in recent months on Covid-19 could soon lead to the development of new drugs, some of which are also intended for the treatment of less serious infections. This is the scenario outlined in an article published in the renowned journal “Nature”, in which the research and experimental treatments implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic are resumed.

The American “Activ” program

In particular, the focus was on the so-called “Activ” program, coordinated by the American National Institutes of Health (NIH), which in the last two years has included over 30 different studies, 13 of which are in progress, conducted with the aim of identifying effective drugs by choosing them from over 800 initial candidates. Among these there are drugs designed to directly combat the virus, others developed to counter the symptoms of Covid-19 and still others developed to reduce the risk of blood clots. And many of the related studies are expected to generate results within the first half of the year. Lawrence Tabak, interim director of the National Institutes of Health, took stock of the situation, focusing only on some of the numerous researches globally oriented to the discovery of new potential treatments. “Regardless of the outcome of the results of the individual trials, 2022 should clarify the best way to deal with Covid-19. The next three or four months could be very exciting from that point of view, ”he reported. “Even research on drugs that show poor efficacy, in fact, can reveal important information on the ingredients not to be used and skim the set of compounds considered potentially useful,” he said again.

From Remdesivir to AZ antibodies

“The new drugs could also be essential in cases where the vaccine is less effective,” explained Taher Entezari-Maleki, of the University of Medical Sciences in Tabriz, Iran, “for example against the new variants.” Taking a picture of the situation, Nature points out that in mid-2020, scientists discovered that a specific steroid, “dexamethasone” was shown to reduce excessive immune responses, limiting the risk of severe symptoms and death. Among the drugs taken into consideration there is also the antiviral Remdesivir, until recently intended for people hospitalized due to Covid-19. And last January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Remdesivir use for the outpatient treatment of high-risk patients. Numerous companies, therefore, have dedicated themselves to the development of monoclonal antibodies, mass-produced versions of the neutralizing antibodies that the immune system produces to fight the virus. To date, more than 200 monoclonal antibodies are in development or use and among them is the combination of two antibodies, produced by AstraZeneca, and marketed as “Evusheld”, which can be administered by intramuscular injection and is been cleared by the FDA for the prevention of Covid-19 in people at high risk of exposure.