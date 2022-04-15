Covid, new infections stable in Sicily but there is the flu: peak is reached

The number of new Covid19 cases in Sicily is stable, but the positivity rate is growing slightly. According to today’s bulletin, the infections in the last 24 hours were 3,705 out of 26,024 swabs processed, against 3,747 cases yesterday compared to 27,431 swabs. The positivity rate, therefore, goes up from 13% yesterday to 14.2% today.

The current positives are 135,235, while the healed today are 9582 and the victims reported by today’s bulletin are 16. On the hospital front, 951 beds are occupied (17 more than yesterday), while in intensive care there are 56, with an increase of 3 units. At the provincial level, 1,081 cases are recorded in Palermo, in Catania 838, in Messina 817, in Syracuse 471, in Trapani 372, in Agrigento 353, in Ragusa 265, in Caltanissetta 171, in Enna 78.

Nationally, there are 61,555 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 64,951. The victims are 133, down from 149 yesterday.

There are 1,218,924 people currently positive for Covid, 8,738 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,595,302 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,469. The discharged and healed are 14,214,909, with an increase of 70,895 compared to yesterday.

There is also the flu

Meanwhile, even if the seasonal flu curve has begun to descend and, even if the tail of the season could continue for a few more weeks, one fact is already clear: after having been completely absent in the 2020-2021 season, the flu is returned. With the 272,900 cases recorded in the last week by the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 5.9 million Italians have already been put to bed in the current season, almost 300,000 more than in 2019-2020, the last year before the pandemic. The season had an anomalous trend, with two peaks.

One in the last week of the year, driven by respiratory viruses other than those strictly flu like syncytial one, and a second at the end of March in which high rates of influenza viruses were recorded, with a percentage higher than 34% of the samples analyzed by InfluNet laboratories in the week between 21 and 27 March. Overall, from the beginning of the season to date, out of a total of 11,236 samples collected by the various laboratories, 1,491 (13.2%) tested positive for the influenza virus. No flu virus had been isolated last season.

As regards the latest ISS survey, in the week from 4 to 10 April 2022 the incidence stood at 4.61 cases per thousand inhabitants. The sharpest decline was observed in children under the age of 5, in which the incidence went from 18.01 cases per thousand to 14.80. In the 5-14 year range it is 6.99 cases per thousand (compared to 8.84 per thousand last week), in the 15-64 it is equal to 4.06 cases per thousand (compared to 4.91), in the over-65 is 1.97 cases per thousand (compared to 2.26).

Among the Regions, there has been a collapse of cases in Campania, where in a week the incidence has gone from 13 cases per thousand to 4.11. Strong decline also in Umbria (from 13.37 to 6.89) and Marche (from 12.53 to 9.30). In contrast, however, the autonomous province of Trento (from 2.60 to 5.67 cases per thousand), Puglia (from 4.77 to 5.85) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (from 5.71 to 6.81 ). The circulation of influenza viruses also decreased from 33.3% of the samples analyzed last week to the current 24.8%.

