Covid, new leap in infections In 7 days positivity doubled – Chronicle

The spread of the so-called Omicron 2 variant of the Covid virus in Umbria, identified in 60 percent of the 56 samples sequenced so far, caused a 19 percent increase in the Rt diffusion index in the last week. Passed from 0.86 to 1.04. This was stated by the regional commissioner for the emergency Massimo D’Angelo. Who underlined with the Ansa that “at this moment the use of masks, distance and hand hygiene is even more fundamental, in addition of course to the use of vaccinations”. “When the inversion of the epidemic curve was noticed – explained D’Angelo – Professor Antonella Mencacci, director of the microbiology laboratory of the Perugia hospital, immediately started sequencing. Thanks to a study also conducted with Dr. Marco Cristofori, from the regional epidemiological nucleus, explained the reason for the inversion of the curve. It must in fact be considered that Omicron 2 is 33 percent more contagious than 1 and therefore prevention measures are essential to reduce or in any case mitigate the risk. of spread of the virus “. This is what emerged during the second part of last week, given that in the first three days there had been no warning to this effect. And in any case, as Professor Luca Gammaitoni, professor of Physics who studies the progress of the pandemic in Umbria, pointed out, the increase in infections is occurring in the age group between 14 and 24 years, that is the most mobile, while the others bands are still falling. A growth in positives that at the moment does not seem to have an effect on hospitalizations, which have remained substantially stable. “However, we have a flexible plan – said D’Angelo – and beds that are always available if they are needed for positive patients, following the principle of maximum caution”. And in fact the data of the last 24 hours reveal that after the slight rise of …