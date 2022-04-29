Covid, new lockdowns are feared in Beijing: rush to buy refrigerators and stocks tripled in supermarkets. Xi Jinping’s anti-contagion strategy crosses the hypothesis of the third term

TO Beijingin the week between 18 and 24 April, the sales volume of refrigerators increased by 178% every year. The magazine reports it Caijing. In some stores, the increase was 400% and freezers are joined by other “refreshing” products, such as i conditioners, so much so that the major producers had to convey part of the warehouse destined for other provinces to the capital. The Pekingese seem to be preparing for a comfortable one spring-summer closed in the house.

In fact, the politics of lockdown for the new pandemic wave varies from place to place. Given that the national policy of dynamic zeroing has been repeated several times, its application changes greatly. If for example a Shanghai we went with a heavy hand and on April 28 we celebrate a month of generalized lockdown (for some, even more), in Beijing we try to calibrate the intervention and only few residential communities are for now posed in isolationwhile in some districts schools have switched toonline teaching: The first cases of Omicron imposed the decision on April 22 to carry out three rounds of tests for the entire population to be completed by April 30. The first round gave encouraging results, just over a dozen infections. On Thursday 28th, Beijing declares in all 164 positives since the start of the new outbreak, nothing compared to the thousands recorded every day in Shanghai. Why?

Read Also Covid, after Shanghai lockdown is also feared in Beijing: mass test for 20 million people

It is widely believed that since the beginning of the pandemic, Beijing and Shanghai we have adopted different styles in the “people’s struggle” against the coronavirus (official definition). In the capital, the city of the emperor and hyper-controlled showcase city, the “P” (political) factor imposed a surplus of controlsalso thanks to the recent ones Winter Olympics where everything should have gone smoothly. For example, the measures of forty precautionary for those arriving from abroad who had to go to Beijing they were since last year much more rigid compared to those reserved for those who went to Shanghai: three weeks of solitary confinement in a hotel room (and not in Beijing) plus a test with an invitation not to frequent crowded places, as opposed to two weeks in a hotel plus a soft quarantine in the economic-financial metropolis.

Furthermore, Beijing has always had the power to impose gods on other municipalities and provinces additional controls on all those about to go to the capital: filter at the exit and not just at the entrance. Finally, with an anthology of administrative measures that changed continuously, the return to the metropolitan territory, for those who had left it, was made complicated several times and not sure: if I go out then can I return? Do I need to do a quarantine? Will my children have to stay indoors with me and will not be able to go to school? Indeterminacy generates uncertainty and makes you want to go around too much.

Read Also Covid, I decided to mass test in Beijing. Shanghai in the grip of the virus: doubts about the number of deaths

In these days of restlessness growing among the Pekingese, who rush to buy food and refrigerators, the municipality tries to communicate how ready and efficient it is (implied: not like those of Shanghai). And here is a leaflet released to the public that let it be known that as of April 27th they were carried out 19.81 million tests “In an orderly manner”; all supermarket chains have been required to triple stocks and wholesale markets increased by8.3% their availability of fruit and vegetables; 17 psychological support hotlines have been set up and WeChat offers a mini-program to take mental health self-tests. Psyche-food-test: everything that went wrong in Shanghai.

Until a few months ago, the moderate was celebrated laissez-faire of Shanghai, a city open to the world and “smart”, compared to the austere fortified city called Beijing. Today, many of those who have been locked up in their homes for a month or – worse – in Shanghai’s quarantine centers, are wondering if it would not have been preferable to Pekingese management. Whatever the answer, it seems that the Chinese authorities have already made their choice: since the anti-Covid plenipotentiary Sun Chunlan – deputy premier and member of the Politburo – was sent from Beijing to Shanghai to put things right, the local authorities were de facto de-authorized and the fight against the virus is part of the schemes of the dongtai qingling (dynamic reset) hard and pure, indeed accentuated, because too much time had been lost in the perspective of Chinese power.

Read Also China attacks NATO: “It is the instrument of individual states to seek hegemony. In Asia-Pacific it shows its power to foment conflicts “

However, since theexasperation of the shanghaiesis inmates is now palpable and visible, in the last few days uncensored articles and videos appear on the net (or censored with guilty delay) that taken together tend to discredit inefficiency with which the dynamic zeroing policies in Shanghai have been applied more than on the policies themselves. They are usually articles that start from an urban legend that has spread among exasperated people, to take what is compatible, cleaning it from what is not compatible. For example, there was a rumor that i collective tampons and repeated in residential communities favored the spread of the virus and that nucleic acid test companies most likely benefited from a widening outbreak; and here comes the article which recognizes a certain inefficiency in the management of the tests, but suggests that the authorities have everything in mind and are taking action. Zhang Wenhongthe Shanghai doctor who says “bread to bread” and who had been silenced for months last year because he was in favor of a relaxation of the measures, also reappeared on video to recognize all the inefficiencies of the system and report what people experience on their skin: the difficulty in finding food, medicine, the health system that is unable to cure those with serious illnesses. This denunciation translates into the other cornerstone of current propaganda: get vaccinated. The invitation, almost an order, is addressed above all to the elderly. Will it work? It is not known, at the moment it is clear that the narrative of a “happy island” China in the face of the massacres that Covid has reaped elsewhere, is in severe crisis.

Ultimately, while the daily infections in Shanghai seem to be dropping, it begins hunting the culprit, the identification of real managers and ready-to-wear scapegoats. Among them, there should definitely be the local party secretary, Li Qiang, destined until a few months ago like many predecessors to rise to the top of power and which now, probably, will disappear from the scene. In fact, there are only a few months left until twentieth congress of the Communist Party, the most important political event in a decade that is expected to take place on an unspecified date in autumn. On that occasion, there will be a major leadership reshuffle and it is expected that Xi Jinpingparty secretary and president of the republic, will receive a third term Without precedents. There pandemic management it is considered a fundamental parameter in the balance sheet on Xi’s first ten years and on the party under his management, the Shanghai affair has already been a bad blow to his image, a similar situation in Beijing would be even more so.

In the meantime, attempts are being made to contain the economic and social repercussions of the paralysis in Shanghai and restrictions throughout China. The International Monetary Fund recently lowered its forecasts for Chinese GDP this year, passing from 4.8 to 4.4%, well below the growth target of 5.5 set by Beijing at the beginning of March. However, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has just announced that the unemployment rate remained at 5.5% in the first quarter (in the forecasts) and that 2.85 million new jobs were created in urban areas, equal to 26 per cent of the target that the Chinese government has set for the end of the year. On Tuesday 26, Xí Jìnping promised to increase spending on infrastructure, calling it “the basis for economic and social development”. According to Bloomberg, the investment planned this year for the major works of local governments is at least 14.8 trillion yuan (over 2 trillion euros). The appeal to infrastructure it is both a constant in Chinese economic policy and an obligatory choice in the face of real estate difficulties, domestic consumption that does not take off, and the interruption of the global supply chain.