Covid, new Musumeci ordinance with further prevention measures in view of Christmas
These are the main innovations introduced:
Obligation to swab in Sicilian ports and airports for passengers from 15 foreign countries
The new ordinance extends the buffer obligation in Sicilian ports and airports to passengers arriving from the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, the State of Israel, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey. Currently the control is already foreseen for those who come, or in the 14 days prior to departure he stayed or transited from Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece and the Netherlands.
Passengers arriving from countries for which there is no mandatory swab can still request to be subjected to the test directly at the airport and free of charge.
Subjects who arrived in Sicily in the ten days prior to the entry into force of the ordinance must contact the Department of Prevention of the territorially competent Asp and their general practitioner to be subjected to a molecular swab.
Obligation of the mask even outdoors
Activity monitoring of regional laboratories to increase sequencing of virus variants
The ordinance aims to ensure adequate epidemiological surveillance in all the provinces of the island. To do this, the Department for Strategic Planning and the Department for Health Activities and Epidemiological Observatory (Dasoe) of the Department of Health will carry out a survey of the Sicilian laboratories capable of sequencing the variants of the virus and will coordinate their activity, with the ‘goal of progressively increasing the number of swabs sequenced in Sicily.
New provisions for migrants
Migrants who reach the Sicilian territory, at the end of the quarantine period will be subjected to the obligation of the molecular swab
Download the ordinance here