Covid, new Musumeci ordinance with further prevention measures in view of Christmas

New anti Covid prevention measures arriving in Sicily to counter the spread of the virus, also in the variant commonly known as “Omicron”, in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays. To provide for them is the new ordinance signed by the President of the Region, Nello Musumeci, and adopted following the report of the Department of Health. The measures will come into force from tomorrow, December 2nd, and will be valid until December 31st. These are the main innovations introduced:

Obligation to swab in Sicilian ports and airports for passengers from 15 foreign countries

The new ordinance extends the buffer obligation in Sicilian ports and airports to passengers arriving from the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, the State of Israel, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey. Currently the control is already foreseen for those who come, or in the 14 days prior to departure he stayed or transited from Great Britain, Germany, the United States, Malta, Portugal, Spain, France, Greece and the Netherlands.

Passengers arriving from countries for which there is no mandatory swab can still request to be subjected to the test directly at the airport and free of charge.

Subjects who arrived in Sicily in the ten days prior to the entry into force of the ordinance must contact the Department of Prevention of the territorially competent Asp and their general practitioner to be subjected to a molecular swab.

Obligation of the mask even outdoors