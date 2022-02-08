Covid, new order by Minister Speranza: stop to outdoor masks confirmed from 11 February, except for gatherings

New ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, which affects the period from 11 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. From Friday, as anticipated, it will no longer be mandatory to keep the masks outdoors, but it will be necessary to always wear a mask with you to wear it in case of gatherings. However, it remains mandatory to wear the mask indoors in places other than one’s own private home at least until the end of March 31st.

Starting from 11 February – the text reads – children under the age of 6, people with pathologies or disabilities that do not allow the use of the mask and those with respiratory protection will not be officially obliged to wear masks who must communicate with a disabled person so that they cannot make use of the device. The mask will not be mandatory even when taking part in a sporting activity.

The previous anti-contagion protocols for economic, productive, administrative and social activities and the guidelines for the consumption of food and drinks in public places or open to the public remain valid. It is also reiterated that the use of masks does not replace the other measures envisaged for the containment of the infection. The provisions of the ordinance are also valid for the regions with special statutes and for the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.