Covid, new ordinance in South Tyrol: fewer restrictions but pay attention to mask and pass – Chronicle

BOLZANO. Despite the termination, as of March 31, of the national state of emergency relating to the health risk from COVID-19from April 1st some prescriptions will continue to apply.

These measures were introduced by the Italian government in the decree-law of 24 March and implemented, at the provincial level, by the president Arno Kompatscher with the signature today March 28 of the order number 10.

The goal is to return to a normal situation as much as possible, while containing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The following lightened restrictive measures will apply from 1 to 30 April.

The use of a mask remains mandatory indoors, in sports activities and in dance halls, discos and similar places. The FFP2 mask must still be worn on all public transport, in cable cars and gondola lifts and also at shows open to the public that take place indoors or outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas and entertainment venues, as well as for events and sports competitions.

Even at school, the mask remains mandatory from the age of 6 of age.

In the public and private working sectors, the obligation of simple green certification remains, which proves the vaccination, recovery or carrying out of a test with negative result.

3G certification is mandatory for the use of public transport and in bars and restaurants at the counter or at the table.

2G certification it must be shown in swimming pools, gyms, during team and contact sports; in wellness centers etc.

Anyone who tests positive for Coronavirus cannot leave their home or residence until they are cured.

Depending on the vaccination status, isolation ends 7 or 10 days after positivity in the presence of a negative test. People who have had close contact with confirmed positive subjects should apply the self-monitoring regimereads a note from the Province.

The ordinance by Mara Deimichei on Scribd