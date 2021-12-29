Covid, new peak of cases in England. Leap of infections also in France: 180 thousand in one day

Infections from Covid-19 in England continue to increase. According to data released today, December 28, a new peak of daily infections has been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic: 117,093 infections, which exceed the previous peak of 113,628 cases of Christmas day. Overall, there have been cases in the UK 129,471, with 18 deaths, but – as the British authorities point out – the data are incomplete due to the holiday period. As regards Wales, i 12,378 cases considered in today’s national count also include infections on Christmas and Boxing Day. While for Scotland and Northern Ireland there are no definitive data. In the last few hours, critical voices have been raised by the scientific community against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “rash” choice not to introduce new anti-Covid restrictions in England between now and the end of the year, unlike what has been done elsewhere in the United Kingdom . The same experts have raised an alarm on the national health service (NHS), which is increasingly under pressure for hospitalizations. Leap of infections also in France, more than 180,000 in the last 24 hours, also in this case a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. The country had passed i 100,000 cases for the first time on Christmas Day.

