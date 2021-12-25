Covid: new positive record, 54,762 in 24 hours, 141 victims – Health

54,762 cases of Covid have been identified in Italy in the last 24 hours, a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday there were 50,599 cases. The victims, according to data from the Ministry of Health, are 144, while yesterday they were 141. There are 500,466 currently positive for Covid in Italy, 39,792 more than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 5,622,431 and the deaths 136,530. The discharged and healed are instead 4,985,435, with an increase of 14,851 compared to yesterday

There are 969,752 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 929,775. The positivity rate is 5.6%, up from 5.4% yesterday. There are 1,071 (yesterday there were 1,038) patients in intensive care in Italy, 33 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 106. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 8,892 (yesterday they were 8,812), or 80 more.

Exceeded the threshold of 500 thousand currently positive. According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 500,466 Italians are currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 39,792 in the last 24 hours.