Covid: new record of deaths in Russia, 1,211 in 24 hours – World

Russia exceeds the threshold of 1,200 deaths in one day from Covid: in the last 24 hours, 1,211 deaths have been recorded, the maximum since the beginning of the epidemic: the Tass reports, citing data from the anticoronavirus operations center. According to official data, 39,160 new cases of Covid-19 have been ascertained in the country over the last 24 hours.

In Ukraine in the last 24 hours, 833 deaths caused by Covid-19 have been recorded, the highest number in a day since the beginning of the epidemic: the UNIAN agency reports, citing data published by the Kiev Ministry of Health. In Ukraine, 18,988 new cases of Covid-19 were ascertained over the last day. According to official data, taken from Interfax, 3,107,489 cases of Covid have been detected in the country since the beginning of the epidemic and 73,390 people have died from the disease. About 42 million people live in Ukraine.

The city of Heihe, in the northern Chinese province of Heilongjiang on the border with Russia, has offered 100,000 yuan ($ 15,500) as a reward to anyone who provides clues to the origin of the Delta variant outbreak., as part of the “people’s war” to eradicate Covid-19. There China yesterday reported 43 new local cases (61 if imported infections are also included), as part of the most consistent wave of infections that recently hit the country and which has spread to 20 provinces and over 40 cities, maintaining the number double-digit infections in the past three weeks. Despite other countries in the process of revoking or easing anti-Covid measures, Beijing continues to pursue ‘zero tolerance’, closing its borders and launching targeted blocks and long quarantines. To discover the source of the outbreak and the chain of transmission, Heihe, a city with 1.7 million inhabitants, made it clear that it is necessary to resume “the people’s war”, local media reported, citing President Xi Jinping’s definition. Officials said cases of smuggling, illegal hunting and cross-border fishing should be promptly reported, adding that anyone who bought imported goods online should “sterilize them immediately” and send them for Covid testing. In the fight against the new wave, the vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 3 and 11 has been launched with the administration so far, according to official data, of 3.5 million doses. China has five approved Covid vaccines with an effectiveness between 50% and 79%, less than rival sera from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The Xinhua news agency, in defense of ‘zero tolerance’, reiterated that Beijing’s approach has “strict containment measures” that “are still the best way to save lives”.