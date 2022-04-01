Covid, new rules April 2022: green pass, masks, sport

The state of emergency is over, let’s see what are the new anti-Covid rules in force from today, April 1st 2022

Lucia Resta

From now, April 1, 2022, the state of emergency no longer exists in Italy, it expired yesterday and the era of the “colors” of the Regions ended on March 28th. The whole nation is white zone and now the rules change regarding green passuse of masks And forty in case of contact with positives. We remind you that the basic green pass is what you get even with a simple swab (and lasts 72-48 hours depending on whether it is rapid or molecular), while the reinforced green pass it is what is obtained with the complete vaccination cycle or with the recovery from Covid. So let’s see what happens from today and let’s also take a look at what, based on the decree law 24/2022 in force since 25 Marchit will then happen from May.

Covid, green pass rules from 1 April – It starts the easing of anti-Covid measures and the first consequence concerns the use of the green pass which is no longer necessary for many activities for which until yesterday it was essential, but it should be noted that the reinforced green pass is still required, until April 30thfor:

swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team and contact sports, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, for activities that take place indoors, spaces used as changing rooms and showers. However, those accompanying persons who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability are excluded from the certification obligation;

conventions and congresses;

cultural centers, social and recreational centers, activities that take place indoors with the exception of educational centers for children, including summer centers and related catering activities;

feasts of all kinds, including those resulting from civil or religious ceremonies;

gambling halls, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos;

– activities that take place in dance halls, discos and similar places;

– shows open to the public and indoor sports competitions.

For access to social welfare residential structures (RSA), health and social care and hospice, the obligation to have a reinforced green pass is extended until 31 December 2022.

Rules from today in bars, restaurants, shops, vehicles – Neither the reinforced green pass nor the basic one is needed anymore to access shops, public offices, banks and post offices, outdoor catering services, museums. Instead you only need the basic one to get in bars and restaurants indoorsuse public transport local and regional. On public transport moving from one region to another, however, until April 30, the basic green pass is required. To travel on any type of vehicle you always need the FFP2 mask, also necessary to participate in events in closed places, such as cinemas, theaters, etc., and on cable cars, gondolas, covered chairlifts to access ski resorts. Instead, just the surgical mask in shops, shopping centers and public offices.

What you need to attend sporting events – To attend outdoor sporting events serves the basic green pass and you have to wear the FFP2 mask. The latter is obviously mandatory also in sports halls, where however the reinforced green pass is still needed, because they are closed places.

Rules from 1 April school and work – In the workplace now for those over 50 who are not vaccinated, the basic green pass is enough and there is no longer the risk of suspension from work and salary for those who do not get vaccinated. Nothing changes for the under 50s and therefore you need the basic green pass to access the workplace, otherwise you risk a penalty from 600 to 1500 euros.

TO school, they go into isolation and only positive pupils can take lessons in Dad. With at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, at primary and secondary school the activities continue using FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with one of the positives. As soon as symptoms are felt, a control swab, rapid or molecular, must be taken. Going back to school is having a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result. In normal conditions, therefore without recent positive cases, the class must be used surgical mask until the end of the school year. Even at work, the surgical mask is enough.

Forty – From today it goes only those who are positive for Covid are quarantined. On the other hand, for close contacts of a positive only self-monitoring is triggered for ten days and the obligation to wear the FFP2 mask indoors and swab after five days or when symptoms appear.

What happens from May onwards? – Therefore, in May, barring new interventions by the government, all the main restrictions will fall even the masks will no longer be used indoors and the green pass will no longer be required, except in nursing homes and hospitals. Until 15 June, the vaccination obligation will remain for workers over 50, who otherwise will risk a fine of 100 euros.

What will happen next fall? – It is not yet possible to think of being completely out of the pandemic, even if the easing of measures begins. Unfortunately, the number of new positive cases every day is still high and there are still many deaths. So you have to continue to follow the rules scrupulously and it is very likely that some of those that are now loosened will then be able to come back into effect in the fall. The government will decide at the end of the summer which measures should be taken in the autumn, when the risk of a new wave of Covid.