Covid, new rules from 1 April: what changes for school, work, transport

It was January 31, 2020 when the then Prime Minister Conte approved it for the first time state of emergency. We did not know at the time that more than two years of restrictions and four Covid waves with thousands of deaths would pass before being able to return to normal, next Thursday 31 March, with the end of the state of emergency. A normality halved by some small cautions, also given the recent resumption of infections (yesterday Covid bulletin recorded 73,357 infections and 118 deaths) and the announced Omicron peak in the next two weeksbut it is already an important first step towards coexistence with the virus and the real transition from pandemic to endemic, even in the mortality data, which are still too high. in the meantime from tomorrow Italy is all white again: Sardinia, the only region in yellow, will also pass into the lower risk range. While the road map launched by the government with decree del March 17 which involves a series of stages from 1 April to December 2022.

But what will change from Thursday 1 April? Here are the main news

From 1 April it will be possible for everyone, including over 50s, to access workplaces with the basic green pass (vaccination, healing or negative molecular or antigen test result). From 1 May the green pass obligation will be eliminated.

Restuntil December 31st 2022 the vaccination obligation with the suspension from work for operators health care professions and workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

The decree reshapes the use of the basic green pass and strengthened for activities and services. In particular, from 1 April the obligation of the green pass falls for the services of outdoor catering and for the means of local or regional public transport.

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases in relation to the order and grade.

Kindergartens – Educational services for children: in the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use FFP2 masks for ten days from last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and vocational education and training system – in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the students, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for the students who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen to ten days from the last contact with a positive person. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Isolation – pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the education and vocational training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the modality of integrated digital teaching accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

In addition to the provisions for schools, masks are mandatory FFP2 until April 30th for: means of transport (airplanes, trains, buses, rental services with driver, ski lifts) shows open to the public that take place indoors or

outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, sporting events and competitions From 1 April in the workplace wearing surgical masks will suffice. The same is true for domestic and family service workers. And it remains theobligation to wear masks indoorswith the exception of private homes.

From 1 April he will have to remain isolated at home only those who have contracted the virus. Anyone who has had close contact with a positive case will have to apply the regime ofself-monitoring (FFP2 mask for 10 days from the last contact, test at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact).