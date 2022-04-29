Covid, new rules: masks in sports halls, no longer in stadiums

Stop the obligation indoors, the obligation of Ffp2 on trains and public transport, theaters, cinemas and sporting events extended to June 15

Tomorrow will be the last day for the green pass (it must only be shown at the entrance to the health facilities). For the final farewell to the masks (indoors) instead it will be necessary to wait until June 15 and the use of the Ffp2 remains mandatory to enter the sports halls. Instead, they will no longer be necessary for entry to the stadium.

The decision – The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza signed the ordinance which provides for the extension until June 15 of the use of masks indoors in some areas: local and long-distance transport, hospitals and health centers, RSA, cinemas, theaters, sports halls , entertainment and music venues. The Ffp2 mask is still required to travel by plane, train, tram and public transport, go to the cinema or theater, otherwise it is only “recommended”. Removed the obligation instead for discos and also for those who are carrying out a sporting activity.

At work – In the workplace “without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended”, said Undersecretary Costa. The increase in cases in recent weeks (+225) has led to a more cautious line, so the school remains out of the ordinance: until the end of the school year in the classroom the use of masks will be mandatory.

April 29, 2022 (change April 29, 2022 | 11:37)

