COVID new strain XE: the ranking of the most and least effective vaccines against the new mutation of the virus

The British popular science journal Nature warned by the low degree of effectiveness shown by the vaccines against COVID 19 against the mutant strain micronin their B1 and B2 genomes.

“The world’s most widely used COVID-19 vaccines provide little or no protection against infection with the rapidly spreading micron variant, laboratory evidence suggests” pointed to the article “Omicron foils some of the world’s most widely used COVID vaccines” from elie dolgin.

The text that took the analysis results prior to the appearance of the new XE variant (now detected in the UK, India and Indonesia), emphasized how drugs that were based on inactivated virus from containing SARS-CoV-2 particles “relatively easy to manufacture” and which have been widely distributed as part of Chinese diplomacy, showed that micron “constantly hampers them”.

“Many people who receive two injections of an inactivated vaccine fail to produce immune molecules that can counteract micron transmission. And even after a third dose of an inactivated vaccine, an individual’s levels of ‘neutralizing’ antibodies, which provide a potent protection against viral infection of cells, they tend to remain low” expanded the post.

Meanwhile, in those observations of third dose of other types of vaccines, such as those based on messenger RNA or purified proteins, “they do seem to offer better micron protection.”

Although the article emphasizes that “all COVID 19 vaccines “remain crucial to prevent hospitalization and death” by the pandemic, the early signal about the low degree of protection of Sinovac vs micron It took place last December.

“The early signal that inactivated vaccines might not resist microns came in December, when Hong Kong researchers tested the blood of 25 recipients of the two-dose CoronaVac vaccine, made by the Beijing-based company Sinovac. Neither only one person had detectable neutralizing antibodies against the new variant, raising the possibility that all participants were highly vulnerable to Omicron infection.” detailed Nature.

A group of scientists led by members of the Copenhagen Trial Unit, in Denmark, analyzed the degree of immunity that vaccines against COVID 19 have.

The investigation, of which they were part two Argentines belonging to the Institute of Clinical and Health Effectiveness (IECS) and which is the “most exhaustive” of those carried out to date, concluded that messenger RNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna are the most emblematic given that “they appear to be more effective in preventing symptomatic infection.”

Meanwhile, those of non-replicative viral vectors -such as AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Cansino– would be more effective in “reduce mortality”.

