Covid, new symptoms: what they are and how long they last. The study – Chronicle

It stretches the list of the symptoms associated with SarsCoV2 infection. According to a study from Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis, published in the journal Painabout a third of people who get Covid-19 present pain, tingling or numbness in the hands and feet. In some cases these symptoms last for at least three months.

The research involved 1,556 people who had undergone a test for Covid in the first year of the pandemic; 542 of them tested positive. “We found that almost the 30% of patients Positive results at Covid-19 also reported neuropathy problems at the time of diagnosis and that 6% -7% of them had symptoms persisted for at least two weeks and up to three months, suggesting that this virus may have persistent effects on peripheral nerves “, Study coordinator Simon Haroutounian said in a statement.

But that wouldn’t be new. “Several viral infections, such as HIV or shingles, are associated with peripheral neuropathy because i viruses can damage nerves “, he added, saying he was convinced that “there is a high probability that these patients can still be helped, even if at the moment there are no clear diagnostic criteria and not even a recognized syndrome known as Covid peripheral neuropathy”.

The study, the researchers warn, involved people who became ill by January 2021, so it is not clear whether this symptomatology is also found with infections due to newer variants. However, they invite doctors to monitor this symptomatology in their patients.