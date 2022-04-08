Covid, new vaccines against variants: block Delta and Omicron. Here is the discovery

Milan, 7 April 2022 – While the Ema gave the green light to the fourth dose for the over 80s, although not for everyoneand the variant Omicron BA.2 according to the WHO is now responsible for over 90% of Covid infections in the world, a possible turning point comes from China fight against the virus. Scientists from Peking University have indeed illustrated one new strategy to produce vaccines, that could generate effective neutralizing antibodies against Omicron and Delta variants. The researchers developed a platform to produce the next generation or vaccine design circular Rna vaccines (circRna).

New vaccines, how they work

There spike protein of the virus that causes Covid has been used as primary target of mRna vaccinesbut drugs with a linear RNA structure tend to miss the target in neutralizing the emerging variants. CircRna vaccines with a closed-loop structure are more stable than mRnas, thus inducing more powerful humoral and cellular immune responses, according to the study recently published in the journal Cell.

High percentage of antibodies

Such drugs are capable of producing a high percentage of neutralizing antibodies and allow effective protection against Covid in mice and rhesus macaques. Furthermore, these vaccines are capable of producing some kind of protective T cell response, which it could effectively reduce the risks of potential respiratory diseases acute associated with the drug, as explained by the researchers.

The results of the study

The study showed that such a vaccine with Omicron target produced effective neutralizing antibodies against this variant, but not against Delta, while another Delta-targeted vaccine protected against both variants or functioned as booster after the first two doses. Therefore, the researchers suggested that the vaccine circRna-Delta it could become a broad-spectrum candidate.