Covid, new variant discovered in Veneto: “Gravity still unknown”

VENICE – It was sequenced by the Genetics, Cytogenetics and Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory of the Ospedale dell‘Angelo di Mestre a new recombinant of the Omicron variant present in Italy different from XE and XJ . And the first identified in Veneto and includes portions of the sub-variants of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. but with different portions of the genome. This was announced by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, as part of the surveillance coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

MORE INFORMATION

The virus, taken from a Venetian patient in March, is similar to the ‘XJ’ recombinants initially identified in Northern Europe, but differs in some characteristic mutations, and differs from the ‘XE’ variant, which is responsible for more than a thousand cases in the UK. After this first identification, others were detected in early April two cases attributable to the same virus in the provinces of Venice and Padua. In the Veneto recombinant the first half of the genome belongs to the BA.1 variant and the second to the BA.2 variant, while in the XE variant the BA.2 portion is more extensive and represents about 60% of the genome. “The phenotypic characteristics of the recombinant identified in Veneto are not known – underlines the Zooprophylactic – because to date it has been characterized only genetically, and the continuous genetic surveillance will be strategic to understand the possible spread of the virus on the regional territory”.