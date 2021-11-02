Health

Covid, new victim in Sannio: a 69-year-old loses her life. Meanwhile, at the ‘San Pio’ outbreak in the Medicine ward

A new human life has been cut down by SarsCov2: a 69-year-old woman living in San Salvatore Telesino. In the last 24 hours, four new presences in the Covid area, all residing in the Samnite territory. From our sources it appears that four patients admitted to General Medicine were infected and were therefore transferred to the Covid area of ​​the hospital, where now twelve patients are twelve, of which ten are Samnites and two from outside the province; of these, four in the Sub Intensive and the other eight in the infectious ward.

