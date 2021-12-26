Covid, new ways of managing cases and contacts

The Management of the USL Company informs that, following the constant increase in cases of positive COVID, the management of cases and contacts has been modified to allow for the timely handling of positive symptomatic cases.

In particular, with regard to swabs, the timing in effect from 22 December 2021 is shown below.

CONTACT

The initial quarantine arrangement is for all contacts for 14 days .

. The Time 0 buffer has been removed.

If the contact is vaccinated with 1st and 2nd dose, or single dose for at least 14 days, he will receive the appointment text message for the swab at Time 7 (ie after seven from the start of quarantine). If the swab fails, quarantine ends on the seventh day (inclusive).

If the contact is not vaccinated (that is, he has not had 1st and 2nd dose or single dose for at least 14 days), perform a molecular at Time 10 and terminate the quarantine at Time 10 in the event of a negative result of the swab.

Those who do not swab leave after 14 days from the start of the quarantine (vaccinated and unvaccinated).

POSITIVE CASE IN DIAGNOSTIC MOLECULAR SWAB POSITIVITY ISOLATION

The isolation arrangement is 21 days from the positive swab .

. Molecular buffer at Time 10 (after 10 days from the first positive buffer).

If molecular buffer at Time 10 is positive, the case ends the isolation at Time 21 (without repeating the buffer) in the absence of symptoms for at least 7 days.

If molecular buffer at Time 10 is negative, the isolation ends.

As cases increase, tracking and handling activities naturally take longer. The best way to be immediately taken care of by the Public Hygiene Service is to immediately fill in the forms which can be accessed via the SMS that communicates the positive swab result. This self-declaration method, in addition to representing de facto taking charge, allows you to receive certificates, appointments for tampons, to trace and send text messages to close contacts at the e-mail address declared by the citizen and in the Electronic Health File. , etc.

Apart from the telephone call from Public Hygiene, the completion of the form and self-surveillance surveys via SMS, allow the issuance of the relevant certificates and the reservation of tampons.

The collaboration of everyone in the compilation of the forms is essential to control the spread of the infection and to protect the health of citizens, avoiding delays, clogging of dedicated telephone numbers, greater difficulties in tracing and identifying contacts.

The Management of the USL Company invites all citizens who receive the SMS to fill in the forms correctly and to follow the instructions given. It is a useful gesture for themselves and their families and acquaintances, which facilitates the work of the many operators involved in activities related to COVID and which can help to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Press Office