Covid: New York revokes face masks indoors, but not in schools – North America

The governor of New York Kathy Hochul revokes the obligation to wear masks indoors and the obligation for commercial operators to ask for proof of vaccination. Hochul however maintains the requirement for schools and public transport, such as the subway, buses and trains.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson aims to lift any remaining anti-Covid restrictions in place in England, including the legal requirement for isolation in the event of a positive test, one month ahead of the scheduled date of March 24. This was announced today, during the Question Times in the House of Commons, underlining however that the “encouraging trend” that has seen a steady decline in infections and hospital admissions in recent weeks must continue. The prime minister said he will present the government’s strategy to live with the coronavirus, thus treating it as an endemic and no longer as a pandemic, on February 21, the first day after the break in parliamentary sessions.

And the the French government believes that there are “reasons to hope” that between “the end of March and the beginning of April the vaccination pass can be revoked”, Transalpine equivalent of the super green pass adopted by Italy: the spokesman of the Paris executive, Gabriel Attal, said today at the end of the council of ministers. An optimism dictated in his opinion by the improvement in the health situation.