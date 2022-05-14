Covid: New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern positive – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WELLINGTON, MAY 14 – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, praised for her management of the health crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for Covid-19. Her services announced it today.



Arden’s symptoms are “moderate” and she is quarantined at home for seven days, the government said in a statement. The premier, who posted a photo of her positive test on Instagram, has been in isolation since yesterday, when her partner Clarke Gayford contracted the virus himself.



New Zealand has implemented one of the most restrictive policies in the world to contain the outbreak since 2020, and its death toll of 892 remains among the lowest among developed nations. However, the Pacific archipelago has seen a surge in the Omicron variant since the easing of restrictions in March, with over 50,000 cases registered last week. (HANDLE).

