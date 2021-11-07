Covid, news from the world. Ecdc: all numbers will increase in the EU – Foreign

Rome, 5 November 2021 – All the indicators of the epidemic of Covid in Europe they are destined to increase. The ECDC, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, predicts this in its latest report on the pandemic in Europe. New cases, mortality, hospitalizations, intensive therapy: the numbers will rise and the interest of the older sections of the population will grow. “They are currently highest among the under 50 age groups, but notification rates among the older age groups are increasing.”

The Covid bulletin of November 5th

Summary

Italy, Rt above quota 1 / Italy, the bulletin of 5 November affects

Yellow zone: let’s think about the data. Who risks and from when

Naturally, the picture is very different from country to country but “but in all EU / See countries we now observe an increase in case notification rates and an overall epidemiological situation of high or very high concern”, reads the report. of the Ecdc.

The European Center distinguishes i Villages based on the degree of concern they arouse. Of the first group (countries with a extremely worrying situation) the states of Eastern Europe include: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, the Netherlands but also Slovenia and above all Greece.









The 12 countries that arouse ‘only’ worry on the other hand, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania and Slovakia Five of moderate concern (Finland, France, Liechtenstein, Portugal and Sweden).

Italy together with Cyprus is a low concern while for Malta and Spain the very low concern. Compared to the previous week, eight countries (Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands and Poland) moved up to a higher category, six (Cyprus, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta and Spain) moved up to a lower category and 16 countries remained in the same category.

Here she is map.

Special attention deserves the Germany with the 37,120 cases of Covid recorded in the last 24 hours and 154 deaths. The alarm is on the data of theweekly incidence: 169.9 (out of 100 thousand inhabitants), a figure that exceeds the maximum reached in the third wave of last spring (169.3 of April 26) and that is approaching the highest value since the beginning of the pandemic (197.6), recorded in second wave on 22 December 2020. Berlin runs for cover, the German Laender have decided that the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine will be administered to everyone six months after the second.









Ecdc monitoring concerns only the Union or in any case the European economic area and therefore excludes the Great Britain where the number of new cases remains high but is falling (37,000 yesterday after peaks of 40,000). Positive note is that the index of contagiousness Rt returns to fall in England, the largest nation in the United Kingdom. The data released today goes from 1.1-1.3 to a range between 0.9 (again below the alert threshold 1) and 1.1. The acceleration of the third doses of the vaccine (booster) weighs: already offered in the Kingdom to all over 50s and now administered to over 9 million people, without the introduction or restoration of any significant restrictions.

Outside Europe there is no sign of improving the Russia which continues to collect negative records: here they are reported 40,735 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, compared to 40,217 infections confirmed yesterday, and another 1,192 deaths, after the 1,195 reported in the previous bulletin. According to data reported by the Tass agency, since the beginning of the pandemic there are 8,714,595 coronavirus infections confirmed in the country with 244,447 deaths.









Good news arrives on the research front. Yesterday the British drug agency approved the use of the promising anti Covid pill of the company Merck: anyone who is tested positive and has at least one risk factor (age, obesity, diseases, etc.) can take it. The UK is the first country to give the green light to Molnupiravir. For the rest of Europe, however, times are still uncertain.

Also yesterday the news of the discovery, by the University of Oxford, of a gene responsible of risk of lung failure and death from Covid. The Guardian reports, noting that according to the study the high-risk version of the gene is present in 60% of people from South Asia and 15% of people of European descent.