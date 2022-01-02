Covid nightmare, Serie A postponed

The new cases of Covid among players are worrying: today the urgent Lega Council and the ASL loom over the risk of postponements

The cases of Covid between the players. Wave of infections that does not spare the A league, with about 50 players and staff members struggling with new positivity and the scenarios for the next few days are worrying.

Chiellini’s positivity to coronavirus reopens the debate on Juventus-Naples, after what happened last year. The bianconeri have already found the cases of Arthur And Pinsoglio, at the moment for the blues they are out of the question Lozano, Elmas And Malcuit, with Petagna in isolation for a risky contact. Situation in evolution, with the Asl looming. As reported by ‘La Stampa’, in Turin they are monitoring developments, in Naples new pads are expected to understand the state of the art. In the event of a risk of outbreaks, there is a strong possibility that the local Asl will intervene, disrupting the program of the next races.

Serie A and Supercoppa, today the League Council on postponement requests

Tension that is cut with a knife also because today an urgent Lega council was called, as explained by the Corriere dello Sport. Inter And Juventus continue to ask for the postponement of the Super Cup of the January 12, not only for the infections but also for the reduction of the San Siro audience capacity, but at the moment it would be practically impossible to find a date on the calendar. Just as it would be decidedly complicated to find space in the event of any postponements in the first two days of the new year in Serie A, which would also have been requested by various presidents. The League would like to continue with the ‘regular’ calendar, also because granting a favorable treatment to Inter and Juventus would generate considerable controversy. 2022 started a few hours ago and Italian football is already in a difficult situation to manage.