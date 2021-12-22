Covid, no Christmas squeeze in the UK. Boris Johnson silences the catastrophists – Time





Boris Johnson tries to reassure the British from the spread of the Omicron variant, which is bringing infections to almost 100,000 every day. The prime minister posted a video on Downing Street’s official social media channels and announced that there will be no close on Covid over the Christmas weekend: “People can carry out their Christmas plans. There is not enough evidence to justify any measures before Christmas. We will not introduce further restrictions against Covid. The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also understand that people are waiting to know if their Christmas plans, indeed, your Christmas plans, will be affected by the virus. What I can say tonight is that of course we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas and we will constantly keep an eye on the data, we will do whatever is necessary to protect public health ”.





“We do not think – Bojo reiterated – that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measure before Christmas. We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and should the situation worsen we will be ready to act if necessary. I would like to invite everyone to act with caution, to continue to protect yourself and your loved ones, especially the most vulnerable, perhaps by taking swabs, and remember to continue to follow the guidelines. Omicron continues to increase at a rate unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. People should also wear masks indoors when people are at risk and air needs to be circulated. Finally – he closes the conversation to the British – take the third dose! “. For now, the British Christmas is safe, but a lockdown has been avoided about the future, at least for now, it is all to be understood.

