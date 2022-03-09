Covid: no deaths, 118 new positives and one patient in intensive care

No deaths due to Covid in the province of Piacenza. 118 new positives were found in the last 24 hours. There is currently a patient in intensive care. These are the data that emerged from the latest bulletin provided by the Emilia-Romagna region.

THE TREND OF THE PANDEMIC

(It is possible to view the data month by month and by type)

THE TREND OF THE PANDEMIC

In total, there are 2,517 new cases in Emilia. Over 1,700 recovered, while hospitalizations in Covid wards drop by -4% and -4.5% in intensive care.

Over 19 thousand swabs performed. 95.9% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. The average age of the new positives is 40.3 years. Twelve deaths. Vaccinations: complete cycle for 93.6% of over 12s.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,204,720 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,517 more than yesterday, out of a total of 19,343 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,633 are molecular and 8,710 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 13%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm a total of 10,196,811 doses were administered; out of the total 3,760,730 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.6%. The third doses made are 2,679,993.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 64 (-3 compared to yesterday, equal to -4.5%), the average age is 63.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in other Covid departments, there are 1,093 (-46 compared to yesterday, -4%), average age 74.3 years. In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 8 in Parma (+1); 3 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 8 in Modena (+1); 25 in Bologna (-2); 3 in Imola (-1); 3 in Ferrara (-1); 2 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 1 in Cesena (unchanged); 9 in Rimini (-1).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 40.3 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 554 new cases (out of a total of 247,267 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (335 out of 186,750); then Reggio Emilia (294 out of 132,661), Ferrara (278 out of 82,564), Parma (228 out of 98,333) and Ravenna (223 out of 110,935); then Rimini (188 out of 118,768), Cesena (134 out of 68,013), Piacenza (118 out of 65,224) and Forlì (110 out of 56,918); finally, the Imola district, with 55 new positive cases out of a total of 37,287 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 28,134 (+779). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 26,977 (+828), 95.9% of the total number of active cases.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 1,726 more than yesterday and reach 1,160,553.

Unfortunately, there are 12 deaths:

1 in the province of Modena (a 94-year-old woman)

5 in the province of Bologna (an 87-year-old woman and four men, respectively 88, 91, 96 and 99 years old)

1 in the province of Ferrara (a 91-year-old man)

1 in the province of Ravenna (a 90-year-old man)

1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 80-year-old man)

3 in the province of Rimini (all women, aged 82, 91 and 100)

There are no deaths other than in Piacenza, in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,033 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 3 cases were eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.