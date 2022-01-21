Covid, no-mask passenger on board: and the Miami-London flight must return

An American Airlines plane that took off from Miami (United States) for London (United Kingdom) had to return because one of the passengers refused to wear a mask, the airline said in a statement. “Flight 38 returned to Miami due to a disturbing customer who refused to comply with the federal requirement to wear a face mask,” American Airlines said. The Boeing 777, carrying 129 passengers and 14 crew members, was greeted on its return to Florida by police.

“Once the plane arrived at the gate, the passenger was escorted out of the plane without incident,” a police official told CNN. American Airlines, for its part, clarified that the customer involved in this incident has been placed on the company’s “internal rejection list”, “pending further investigation”.

The US Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (FAA) established a zero tolerance policy in January 2021 for passengers who refuse to wear face masks, with airline crews facing a very large number of reported cases of verbal abuse or physical harm by people who refused to comply with this obligation.